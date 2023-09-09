Monsoon Session Of Uttarakhand Assembly Adjourned Indefinitely

Dehradun: The three-day monsoon session of the fifth assembly of Uttarakhand was postponed indefinitely late Friday evening.

“The second session of the year of the fifth Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, which commenced on September 5, adjourned sine-die after its sitting on September 8,” read a press note from the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The three-day monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Assembly began on Tuesday.

On the first day, tributes were paid to the departed leaders in the House.

The supplementary budget was presented on the second day. As September 7 was the Janmashtami holiday, the budget was passed on September 8.

Earlier in March, two days after the state budget was presented, the proceedings of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly were adjourned for an indefinite period.

On March 15, Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal presented a budget with a total income expenditure of Rs 77,407 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Among its major announcements, the state government proposed a monetary allocation worth Rs 1,000 crore for any rescue operations in Joshimath and other land subsistence-prone areas. Rs 101 crore was made available for metro service in the state capital city of Dehradun, and about Rs 40 crore has been allocated for the Chief Minister Swarojgar Yojana for 2023-24.

During the session, the Uttarakhand government presented its Economic Survey Report for 2022 -23 in the Assembly.

In the economic survey report prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, details of the progress of various departments along with statistics related to the economy of the state were provided.

The annual document is prepared every year and presented in the Budget Session before the State Legislature.

Accordingly, the state's per capita income (provisional) in the years 2020-21 has been estimated at Rs 185,761, while in the years 2021-2022, it is estimated at Rs 205,840.

The budget session of the state assembly commenced on March 13 in Bhararisain, Uttarakhand. After the budget, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the budget is based on the Prime Minister's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.' —ANI