Monsoon Session Of UP Starts From Today

Lucknow: The brief Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature, commencing from Thursday, is likely to be a stormy one but it would be a relieve for the ruling BJP as there would be no such unity in the opposition bench after the snapping of ties between the SP and BSP after the Lok Sabhs polls.

Though it may seems that SP and BSP will have no coordination between them like the previous budget session but still the opposition SP, BSP and Congress will raise issues concerning law and order, lynching over cow, corruption, power crisis, sugar cane dues and saffronisation of the government. SP and BSP, which went for 'Maha-gathbandhan' in the Lok Sabha polls against BJP, had blamed each other for the debacle and have parted ways.

However, leader or the opposition and SP member Ram Govind Choudhury said here on Wednesday that the opposition would be united to mat the government on their failures even having some political dispute within.

"Rise of corruption, deterioration of law and order situation besides failure in providing relief to the people on different welfare schemes would be the main issue before the opposition," he said.

"We are in touch with other opposition parties for a better coordination in the floor of the house," he said.

During the brief seven days sitting, the Yogi Adityanath government will seek the first supplementary budget for the current fiscal 2019-20 in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on July 23.

UP government on February 7 this year had presented the annual budget for 2019-20 of Rs 4.79 Lakh crore, the biggest ever. The budget was however passed by the UP assembly without any debate. The brief monsoon session of the UP assembly is beginning here from July 18. The session will have 7 sittings as per the tentative agenda of the house released by the assembly Speaker H N Dikshit. On the first day of the session, first there will be no business due to obituary references.

On July 19, the government is likely to table the bills replacing ordinances, which were promulgated by the state Governor as the state assembly was not in session.

On Monday, July 22, the house will transect legislative business. The government will table the first supplementary budget on July 23 and is likely to be passed by the house after debate. The last day of the session is July 26. The house may more sittings as per the agenda adopted by the business advisory committee of the house. The legislators of different parties are meeting separately today, to chalk out their strategies while speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit has convened an all-party meet and the business advisory committee meet for smooth conduct of the house. State Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said "the government is ready to discuss and debate on all the issues to be raised by the opposition." "But onus is on the opposition as it has to raise the issue properly as per the rules but, if they create ruckus and block the functioning of the house, then the session would not be fruitful," he stated.

BSP leader Lalji Verma and Congress legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Lalu said that their members are fully prepared to take on the government on all the issues. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath will chair the BJP legislature meeting on Wednesday evening at the Lok Bhawan. Similarly SP, BSP and Congress too have summoned their legislators for meetings today. UNI