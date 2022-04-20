Monsoon Session Of UP Legislature From July 18

Lucknow: The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature would commence from July 18. The decision to convene the Monsoon session was taken by the state cabinet here on Tuesday which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing mediapersons here, state Energy Minister and spokesperson Srikant Sharma said that the monsoon session of the state legislature has been convened from July 18.

The budget session of the legislature ended on February 28.

The BJP government is also expected to bring its first supplementary budget in the monsoon session along with tabling several Bills. UNI