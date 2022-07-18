Monsoon Session important as nation will elect new Prez, V-P: Modi

New Delhi: Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all the MPs to follow parliamentary procedures saying the session is important as the nation is going to elect a new President and Vice-President.

"Elections for the office of President and Vice-President are being held in this session. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this session, the new President and Vice-President will begin guiding the nation," he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that this is the period of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and special significance of the Independence day for the coming 25 years - when the nation would celebrate the hundred year of independence.

The government has listed 32 bills to be passed in this session and in which 24 are new. The opposition has objected to it citing time constraint.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the bills will not be passed in a hurry and adequate time will be given for debate.

The Congress, this morning, moved adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on LPG price hike and suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Agnipath scheme.

A total of 24 new bills will be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session, including Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022.

"The Bill seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867 by decriminalisation of the existing Act, keeping the procedures of the extant Act simple from the view point of medium/small publishers and uphold the values of Press Freedom".

It may see stiff opposition as it is said that this bill is being brought to control the small publishers and digital media. The Opposition has already alleged that the government is trying to stifle the voice of dissent in the country.

Another important bill is Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to provide a regulatory framework for Carbon Trading in India, to encourage penetration of renewables in energy mix, and effective implementation and enforcement of the Energy Conservation Act. —IANS



