Monsoon Likely To Cover UP By June End

Lucknow: The south-west monsoon is likely to hit Uttar Pradesh by June 29-30, while the pre- monsoon showers are expected after Tuesday, officials at the weather office said here.

Even as the wait for monsoon continues with delay of around a fortnight, heat wave conditions prevailed in the state capital on Monday with the highest temperature likely to touch 43 degrees on Monday. People were at the receiving end of uncomfortable weather conditions with high heat and excessive humidity. Met director J P Gupta said here on Monday that with the weakened monsoon conditions, it was expected to arrive around June end.

On Sunday, Lucknow recorded the maximum temperature at 42.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, while the minimum was at 29.8 degrees, three notches above normal. On Monday, the temperature would be similar with no respite.

Banda and Allahabad remained the hottest in the state at 45 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Gupta said that heatwave conditions were prevailing in some parts of the state and also in the capital. The night temperature had been on the higher side.

"The temperature during the day time is extremely hot which is the reason why heated air makes the nights hot. The presence of dust particles in the air also increases the temperature," he added.

However, this heatwave conditions have made the life miserable for the people particularly poor labourers and others who stay on the roads throughout the day.

A rickshaw-puller Ganesh said sleeping on roadside these days is a torture as hot winds turns it into a furnace. "We work through the day in heat but there is no relief during the nights. The heat saps us of every bit of energy," he added.

A labourer Santosh said that working in the heat was a difficult task but high temperature at night hardly gives any relief.

Meanwhile, the weather official has forecast for partly cloudy skies with rain and thundershowers in some areas for Lucknow and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

The weatherman has also warned of gutsy winds, accompanied by dust storm and thunderstorms, at isolated parts of the state. UNI