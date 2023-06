Bhopal: An IMD official confirmed on Sunday that the southwest monsoon has moved into the eastern areas of Madhya Pradesh, bringing with it rain over the past 24 hours.

By June 28 or 29, the rain-bearing system should have spread across all of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Some relief from the scorching heat has been provided by the few showers that have fallen in various sections of the state.—Inputs from Agencies