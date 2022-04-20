Monsoon beauty tips: Quick and essential skin care regime

The onset of monsoon season means your skin needs extra care although it needs to be taken care of all year round. Monsoon or rainy season can make your skin dull and cause other skin problems due to dirt, pollution and huimidity. Therefore, a proper and careful skin care regime is a must during this time to look fresh and beautiful. Below are a few skin care tips you need to follow for a flawless face: Cleansing Wash/clean your face using an oil-free cleanser at least twice a day to keep pimples and acne at bay. Toning Always use a toner each time you wash your face to close the pores and restore your skin's pH balance. Using an anti-bacterial toner will help prevent skin infections and eruptions. Exfoliating Depending on your skin type, try to exfoliate your skin/face at least twice a week using a gentle exfoliator or mask. Doing so will remove dead cells from your skin leaving it fresh and exfoliated. Moisturising Moisturising is a must for all skin types � summer or winter, monsoon or spring. Opt for a light lotion-based moisturiser or serum, which will gently rehydrate your skin. Sunscreen Most people skip sunscreens once the climate turns cold, which is really bad for your skin. One must always wear a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher before stepping out from the house even on a cloudy day to avoid the harmful rays of the sun. Also, avoid heavy makeup during monsoon, instead opt for a water-proof makeup to maintain that natural charm and beauty. Bleaching and facials should be avoided during this season, as they could do more harm than good for your face.