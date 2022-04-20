Monsoon arrives in J&K, Ladakh earlier than usual

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department announced on Monday that the monsoon season arrived in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh 17 to 18 days earlier than usual.

"The IMD has declared the arrival of monsoon over J&K and Ladakh on June 13 which is 17 to 18 days ahead of the normal onset," said Sonam Lotus, Director of the MET Department.

The Met Department has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

Srinagar recorded 15.6, Pahalgam 10.2 and Gulmarg 7.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures on Monday.

Leh town had 12.5, Kargil 12.4 and Drass 8.0 as the minimum temperatures.

Jammu city had 25.1, Katra 22.2, Batote 16.6, Banihal 14.4 and Bhaderwah 15.5 as the minimum temperatures.

