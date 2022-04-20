Monsoon active in plains, showers in parts of north India

Mumbai: The monsoon continues to remain active in the plains across the country though sluggishness persists in northwest India. However, there is a possibility of rain in some places in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and south and east Rajasthan in the next 24 hours.

According to the private weather forecaster Skymet on Tuesday, there may be scattered showers in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana in the next 24 hours. However, in Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and south and east Rajasthan monsoon may remain sluggish with the possibility of rain in some places.

According to Skymet, the monsoon may weaken in Gujarat but moderate-to-heavy rain may continue at some places in Saurashtra while in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Kerala the monsoon may remain active in some parts, leading to heavy rain in these areas.

Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, central Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha may receive light-to-moderate rainfall.

Some parts of Konkan Goa, Odisha, Kerala, eastern and central Uttar Pradesh, north-eastern Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan region West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam received moderate-to-heavy rain.

Light-to-moderate rain was recorded at some places in Bihar, western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, south-eastern Rajasthan, eastern region of Gujarat, central Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep. Some areas of Haryana and Punjab also received light-to-moderate rainfall.

--IANS