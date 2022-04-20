Monkey adopts stray puppy

A�kind-hearted Indian monkey has proven there can be a lot of love between members of the animal kingdom�-�regardless of size or species. A series of photos posted by The Logical Indian�earlier this month show a compassionate rhesus macaque monkey come to the rescue of a stray puppy being attacked by aggressive street dogs. The monkey can be seen baring its teeth at the dog bullies,�before it comes to the aid of the small pup. The monkey then scoops up the pup and cradles it like a baby as the dogs scatter. After�noticing�the monkey locked in a long hug with the pup, they started to come forward and offer the newfound friends food. The primate chose to hang back and wait until the puppy had its fill before coming forward to receive its reward for its good deed of the day. �9NEWS [caption id="attachment_21789" align="alignnone" width="718"]

The animals showed no problems when it came to sharing the food they were given. (Facebook/The Logical Indian)[/caption] [caption id="attachment_21790" align="alignnone" width="718"] The monkey and puppy then sat and cuddled while locals looked on with fascination. (Facebook/The Logical Indian)[/caption] [caption id="attachment_21791" align="alignnone" width="718"] The monkey managed to fend off the dogs who were attacking the young pup. (Facebook/The Logical Indian)[/caption]