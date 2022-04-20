Mongolia reports first COVID-19 case

Ulan Bator: A French national has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Mongolia, the State Emergency Commission said on Tuesday.

"The patient is a French national aged 57, who arrived in the capital city of Ulan Bator on March 2," Ulziisaikhan Enkhtuvshin, head of the commission, said at a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Initially, the man was screened and not tested positive for COVID-19. But, he began to develop a fever on Saturday," said Enkhtuvshin. "He was then tested for COVID-19 and preliminary tests were deemed to be positive."

The patient is now in the country''s southeastern Dornogovi Province, he added, urging the public to be vigilant and follow hygiene rules.

--IANS