Mongolia adds 52 new Covid-19 cases, 2,638 in total

Ulan Bator: Mongolia on Sunday confirmed 52 more Covid-19 cases, raising its national caseload to 2,638, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD).

"A total of 44,018 tests for Covid-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and 52 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, said at a daily press conference.

The latest cases were locally transmitted or detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, which is the hardest hit by the outbreak, said Ambaselmaa.

Meanwhile, 18 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national count to 1,864, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Asian country has so far recorded six Covid-19-related deaths.

