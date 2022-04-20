Monday Witnesses 71 More Corona Cases In Uttarakhand, Tally Climbs To 3,608

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 71 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,608 on Monday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,856 cured and recovered patients while 671 active cases are there in the state. A total of 49 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 32. The number of patients treated and cured today was 70. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 79.16 percent. District U S Nagar led with a whopping 38 cases, whereas Haridwar followed it with 11 cases. Dehradun and Nainital reported 6 cases each, Pauri Garhwal 5, Almora 2 and Chamoli and Tehri Garhwal 1 case each.







