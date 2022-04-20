Monalisa on 'Namak Ishq Ka': Show in no way tries to objectify women

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who plays an integral part in the show Namak Ishq Ka, has asserted that the show is in no way trying to objectify women.

The show tells the tale of a dancer named Chamcham, who is hoping to get married but the society is not willing to accept her as a daughter-in-law.

When the show's teasers came out, it showed cat-calling and even slut-shaming. In the current teaser featuring the leads, the male actor is seen insulting the female lead because she is a "naache wali".

Monalisa told IANS: "The show is in no way trying to objectify women. What is seen in the trailers is a depiction of the reality of a stage dancer's life. If you were to go to a similar celebration, this is what you would witness."

She stressed that the show depicts what already exists in society.

"So we are not glorifying it, but presenting a very real scenario that exists in society. We are trying to talk about how a stage dancer from Bihar, who works under such circumstances, goes on to become the daughter-in-law of an upstanding family. Being a stage dancer is just one facet of Chamcham's life."

Monalisa added: "We are showing how she is so much more than just her profession. She is a girl with morals and values who deserves a chance at happiness in life."

—IANS