Moment of joy: Syrian women take off burqas, headscarves after escaping ISIS!

Beirut: Only those who have suffered hellish torture at the hands of the Islamic State can understand how immensley relieving it would be to escape from their bloody claws and breathe freedom. Similar was the case with a bunch of Syrian women who were lucky enough to have fled the ISIS and were elated after entering an area controlled by the Kurds. According to a report in the Daily Mail, which has an exclusive video of the women, the escapee ladies are seen taking off their headscarves and burqas in exhilaration. The Daily Mail video shows few burqa-clad women in a white van, out of which two take off her their long black robes, revealing coloured dresses. Another woman, in a gesture that symbolises freedom, is seen taking off her head covering (hijab) and leaving it to fly along with the winds. Other women too are seen basking in their moment of freedom by brandishing the Victory sign, with both their hands. The ISIS is infamous for having meted out indescribable atorcities to women including rape, torture and sexual slavery. Horrific tales have tumbled out of ISIS taverns where the extremists buy and sell Yazidi women, keep them as sex slaves and torture them.