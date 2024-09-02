Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone leaves fans go gaga over her stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh, don't miss that baby bump

The series of pictures shared on Instagram captures the couple’s joy as they prepare to welcome their baby.

Mumbai: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, who is all set to embrace motherhood and awaits the arrival of her first child, left fans go gaga over her maternity photoshoot on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika treated fans with a series of stunning pictures featuring herself and husband Ranveer Singh.

The post opens with a monochrome romantic photo of parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer.

Looking lovingly at each other's eyes, Deepika can be seen flaunting her baby bump.



Watch: https://www.instagram.com/p/C_alfd-SSHN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In one of the pictures, she can be seen striking a pose wearing a black lace bralette paired with a black suit.

Stylish Mom-to-be turned heads with her impeccable maternity fashion.

She also wore a sheer black dress, gracefully showing her baby bump.

Ranveer in one of the photos seen holding the baby bump from behind while posing with his better half.

Each picture conveys how happy Deepika and Ranveer as they await the arrival of their first child.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/fardeen-khan-riteish-deshmukh's-'visfot'-to-be-released-on-ott

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Singham Again,' set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were box office hits.

—ANI