Mom jailed for advertising online for men to rape six-year-old daughter

United States:�A mother in the US who advertised on the internet for men willing to pay to rape her six-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 26 years in jail. The woman, 35, and her husband, 57, trawled Craigslist, a popular classifieds website, to solicit customers to come to their home in Marysville, Washington, and sexually abuse the girl. Police officers searching the couple's house found videos of the girl being abused by an unidentified man while the mother watched, and sexually explicit photographs of the girl. The defendant, who wiped away tears as the verdict was delivered by a county jury in Snohomish, Washington, was found guilty of child rape, molestation and promoting the commercial sexual abuse of a minor. She was also convicted on numerous counts of dealing in child pornography. In June, her husband pleaded guilty to first-degree child rape and child molestation and possession of child pornography and received a 27-year jail term. The pair have not been named to protect the girl and her brother, who were taken into care following the arrest of their parents in 2014. �Kayleigh Lewis | The Independent