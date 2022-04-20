Mom-In-Law Likes Me In Glamorous Roles: Kareena

Mumbai: "She (Sharmila Tagore) likes me in glamorous parts. She liked me in 'Fevicol' song (the item song in `Dabangg 2'). She loves song and dance, so she always says that I should look sexy and glamorous," Kareena told PTI in an interview here. "I think that is a compliment, as even after marriage looking glamorous... I like it," she said. Kareena said she takes inspiration from Sharmila, a yesteryear actress, in managing household and career. "She is my inspiration as she continued her career despite getting married and having children. She worked with biggest superstars and filmmakers. It is important for me to do that. She will always be my inspiration to have a career and family together," Kareena said. But while many other actresses who are Sharmila's contemporaries are still working, she is not seen in films now. "I do miss her in films. I have been a great fan of Hema Maliniji and my mother-in-law. I think they have been iconic actresses," Kareena added. The "Singham Returns" star is looking forward to the release of "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" where she is paired opposite Salman Khan. In the film, she plays a school teacher. "This is a story about how she meets Salman and how she helps him in his journey with the girl to Pakistan. Salman's fans will get to see his different side. It is not which he normally does, a song and dance kind thing. After a long time, there are performances and in-depth story, drama," Kareena said. She has worked with Salman in quite a few films and she thinks the "Dabangg" star has mellowed down a lot over the period of time. "I think Salman is lot more calmer now... I think most of the actors that I have worked with from that generation have become like that. I have known them back then, be it Salman, Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar, they are a lot more calmer now and lot more good-looking," she added.