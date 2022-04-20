Moin Khan provided security after fans gather outside his house

Karachi: Pakistan's under-fire chief selector, Moin Khan has been provided security by the police after angry cricket fans held demonstrations outside his residence in Defence Housing Authority. SSP South Tariq Dharejo said that police personnel had been deployed at Moin's residence for security reasons. "We have deployed the security after he complained that some people were protesting outside his house since he reached there from the airport," Dharejo said yesterday. Moin returned home to an uneasy situation yesterday from the World Cup after being recalled by the Pakistan Cricket Board for visiting a Casino in Christchurch, the night before the World Cup match against the West Indies that Pakistan lost by 150 runs. Moin avoided a group of angry youth who had gathered outside the Karachi international airport to embarrass him with slogans and eggs. After the former captain slipped away quietly into a waiting car without any baggage the angry youngsters vented their frustration by smashing the eggs on their heads. The PCB has confirmed that Moin will meet with the Chairman, Shaharyar Khan this evening in Lahore to clarify his position. PTI