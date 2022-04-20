Mohun Bagan clear dues of players, coaches and support staff

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Football Club on Monday cleared the salaries of the Indian coaches, players and support staff, the city heavyweights said in a statement.

"We are pleased to inform you that Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Pvt. Ltd has already cleared the due salaries of the Indian Coaches, Players and Support Staff, today, July 7, 2020," the statement read.

"Kindly note, Club had made a commitment to clear the dues of all Players, Coaches and Support Staff by July 20, 2020.

"Mohun Bagan FC is happy to have fulfilled the commitment and wish the players, coaches and support staff a successful future," it added.

In May, Mohun Bagan players had asked the club to clear their dues. The club management had requested the I-League winning team''s footballers to wait until the nationwide lockdown was lifted.

Mohun Bagan won the I-League title with four rounds to spare. The league was called off with matches remaining due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mohun Bagan have now merged with Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK who have acquired a majority stake of 80 per cent in the 131-year-old club.

The new entity, ATK-Mohun Bagan, will have its first board meeting on July 10 and among other decisions, the club''s name, jersey and logo can come up for discussion during the meeting.

During registration with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last month, the new franchise named five directors -- ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, Mohun Bagan pair of Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta along with two other members Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra.

It is expected that co-owner and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and owner Sanjiv Goneka will formally become board members in the meeting.

