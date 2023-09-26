Mohit Raina’s medical drama ‘Mumbai Diaries’ to return with season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Makers of the upcoming medical drama show ‘Mumbai Diaries’ on Monday unveiled the first posters of the second season of the show.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared a string of posters which they captioned, “brace yourselves, a storm is about to hit. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, coming soon.”

The second season will bring back the highly versatile ensemble star cast featuring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

In the new posters, half the faces of the actors could be seen submerged in water.



‘Mumbai Diaries’ season 2 is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The official release date of the second season of the show is still awaited.

Soon after the makers dropped the posters, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A user wrote, “Omg can't wait! First season was really good and powerful.”

Another user commented, “Finally Wait is Over.”

“New season !!!!! It's a mind-blowing series,” a fan commented.



The first season of the show depicted the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai that devastated the city.

The first season of the show received positive review from the fans.

