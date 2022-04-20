Mohit Daga: Entertainment industry is unpredictable

Mumbai: Actor Mohit Daga says the entertainment industry is unpredictable, and shared that there was a time when he moved back to his hometown because of lack of work.

Mohit, who is seen in the TV series "Tera Yaar Hu Mein", decided to go back to his hometown of Gadarwara in MP last year.

"Before lockdown, the trigger happened after 'Ek Mutthi Aasman' and 'Aapke Aa Jane Se'. I was not getting work. I was going for auditions but something or the other was happening, and things were not getting materialised. I used to think maybe my acting career was destined to this much only," he recalled.

The actor continued: "Then, last March I went to my hometown and met my Guruji. My wife Shweta and daughter joined later on and then lockdown happened, so we decided to stay back.

"For two months, everything was at a standstill and we were all locked inside. During that time, I was hating myself for not going to work for so long. I was there in my hometown when unlock happened. When things were opening up slowly, I thought of starting my own business. My family already has a business of agricultural hardware, owned by my father. But I told him I want to do something new. Then I started a business in cement and concrete and by the grace of god I was doing well."

Mohit opened up on the impact on his home front, too. "Shweta and I have been together since our nursery days and we have known each other very well. We both love Mumbai and she knows how much I love acting. She was not accepting the fact that I would be saying goodbye to acting. After a while she was down with a bad bout of spondylitis and also vertigo," he said.

The actor continued: "We started medication and all this happened because of her overthinking. Then I had to come to Mumbai in October to wrap up things and also some pending stuff had to be taken care of. I started getting calls for auditions and also got episodic work in 'Madam Sir'. But there was a strange realisation from my side. I noticed that I was not having enough confidence and I used to cry at home after work."

"Somehow the rhythm was missing. In the last week of November, I was supposed to go back to my hometown for my cousin sister's marriage. So I went out for some shopping and at that point of time, I planned to visit the Mumba Devi temple. I went and prayed and told her, 'I don't know whether I will come back or not. But call me if I get a good role'. And I also went to the seaside," he recalled.

Then, when he was travelling in Amritsar, he got a call for "Tera Yaar Hu Mein".

"I am very happy and content. With a writer like Amit Aaryan and a producer like Shashi Sumeet Productions, I couldn't have asked for better, for my second innings. Shweta is also doing well health wise. I just want to say thank you Mumbai," he said.

Asked what kept his confidence intact during the troubled times, Mohit said: "I am a practical human being. The entertainment industry is unpredictable. Sometimes legendary actors have also gone through a lot. I can only devote time to my craft and fitness, and what I could have done. I am happy that today my talent has got the right path and I am working."

--IANS