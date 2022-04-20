Mohd Avesh Selected For State-Level Judo Competition

Najibabad: Mohd Avesh, a student of class eighth of Junior High School Lukadari, block Najibabad of Distt Bijnor has been selected for the state level Judo Competition. He won the gold medal in Divisional Sports competitions held on 9th and 10th December in Nehru Sports Stadium, Bijnor.The Divisional Selection Committy of Sports entitled Mohd Avesh to participate in the state level Judo Competition that would take place on 20th and 21st December in Agra. On Thursday the School teachers and students welcomed him warmly in the school and appreciated his matchless efforts. On this occasion Mrs Savita Yadav, the head mistress, Ranveer Singh, Pavan Arya, Mohd Aslam and the school staffers were present.