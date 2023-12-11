Mohan Yadav is selected as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh by BJP

BJP's State Leadership: Vishnu Deo Sai and Mohan Yadav Named CMs in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan's Chief Ministerial Seat Still Vacant Amidst Opposition Criticism

Bhopal (The Hawk): Following the announcement of Vishnu Deo Sai's appointment as chief minister of Chhattisgarh the previous day, Mohan Yadav was chosen as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday by the BJP.





Although the saffron party easily won the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, they were quickly criticised by the opposition for their sluggish selection of chief ministers in all three states.



So yet, the BJP has not chosen a chief minister for Rajasthan.