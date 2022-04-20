Mohammed Shami ruled out of UAE match due to knee injury

New Delhi: Indian speedster Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of Indian cricket team's match against UAE to be played on Saturday. Shami is suffering from left knee injury and was administered ultra sound injections. Shami has been rested against UAE to ensure that he can recover soon, according to release sent by media manager RN Baba. Stuart Binny, Bhuvneshwar Kumar are two cricketers who can replace Shami. India have had a great start to the tournament where they have won their first two matches against Pakistan and South Africa respectively.