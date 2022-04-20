Mohali Administration imposes new restrictions on Marriage and Funerals gathering

Vehicles plying in curfew hours to be impounded

Mohali (The Hawk): In wake of rapid spike in the COVID-19 tally in Mohali, District Administration focuses on stricter enforcement of COVID safety protocols; imposes additional restrictions to check the spread of virus. The treatment, vaccination and outreach activities have been increased multi-fold.

Giving details, Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan informed that gathering in marriages and funerals in the district is henceforth restricted to twenty persons and special naakas are being set up around Containment Zones to maintain a strict vigil over unauthorized movement in or out of containment zones.

In addition, Police and Revenue Officers would conduct surprise checks in markets and crowded areas for challaning of the protocol offenders. They would also conduct joint inspections of Marriage Palaces wherein not just the guests found violating safety protocols would be penalised but action would also be taken against the owner of the marriage palace for failing to ensure compliance to the guidelines in his premises.

Police officials will impound cars plying in curfew hours and ensure enforcement of curfew at strict 9 pm, including shutting down of liquor vends. Joint teams of civil and police officers would keep a tab on Home Isolation and Geo-fencing Breaches by COVID patients.

"We have constituted additional ten Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) per subdivision for quick response to distress calls. They would ensure COVID kit distribution and monitor health of COVID positive patients", informed DCAs far as treatment facility is concerned orders have been passed to hospitals in the district to increase L2, L3 beds and to set up exclusive dedicated blocks within hospitals for COVID care. We are also monitoring Oxygen supply to prevent shortage and over-pricing.

Additional IT teams have been deployed for better data management of patients. They would facilitate Data entry, remove duplication of entries, weed out outside cases and map cases to identify hotspots.

The vaccination and outreach efforts have been increased multi-fold and the Panchayat Secretaries, BLOs, Election Supervisors have been roped in to reach out to public for vaccination, informed Dayalan.