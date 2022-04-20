Modi, Yogi Yet To Answer Akhilesh's Queries: SP

Lucknow: Taking a cue from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat Assembly elections campaign, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has been asking one question each to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath every day since late March.

The posers are part of the Samajwadi Party (SP) President's 'Vikas poochh raha hai' campaign, which started just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "Akhileshji has posed a lot of questions to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. They are yet to respond to them," SP spokesperson Sunil Sajan told IANS.

Rahul Gandhi posed 40 questions to Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections in December 2017.

The Samajwadi Party, which won five Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014 polls, is contesting elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The SP is contesting 37, the BSP 38 and the RLD three Lok Sabha seats, leaving two seats for the Congress. Twentysix of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP have voted in the first three phases. Polling for the remaining 54 seats will take place in the next four phases. --IANS