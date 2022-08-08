Modi-Yogi Government Has Zero-Tolerance Policy On Aggression Against Women: Noida MP Mahesh Sharma

Gautambuddh Nagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gautambuddh Nagar Mahesh Sharma on Monday asserted that the Modi-Yogi government has a zero-tolerance policy on violence or aggression against women.

Sharma's statement comes a day after authorities initiated action against a person, Shrikant Tyagi, who was seen misbehaving and threatening a woman inside a residential complex in Noida in a video clip that went viral.

Sharma also claimed that Tyagi may have got pictures clicked with some leaders but he (Sharma) had never seen him at any party platform.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "Modi-Yogi govt has a zero-tolerance policy for assault against women... after taking action under Gangster Act, a cash price of Rs 25,000 was announced for those who help with his arrest, 6 police officials suspended." Sharma said teams had been deployed to nab Tyagi and searches were underway across the country. "His (Shrikant Tyagi) arrest is to be made soon...I have never seen him on any platform/program of our party. These days people get photos clicked by any means, but that doesn't indicate his link with any party," he added.

Meanwhile, Shrikant Tyagi's lawyer Sushil Bhati said, "We have filed a surrender application in which a report will be sought from the concerned police station and after the submission of the report, we will present (Shrikant Tyagi) before the court."

Earlier on Monday, bulldozers were seen arriving inside Noida's Grand Omaxe Society on Monday morning as part of an encroachment drive against a structure linked to Tyagi.

The Noida administration began the demolition of illegal construction at the Sector 93 residence of Tyagi, who was earlseen in a viral video abusing and pushing a woman inside the society complex.

The demolition exercise comes a day after an FIR was lodged against Tyagi after a group of his supporters entered the society on Sunday and started shouting slogans and creating a ruckus in the society. The Noida Police has invoked the Gangster Act against Tyagi who has been on the run.

The residents of the society have welcomed this step by the administration. "We are very happy now that this action is being taken because we all were fed up with Tyagi's behaviour. He used to threaten us and behave very inappropriately," said a resident.

People of the Grand Omaxe Society even started distributing sweets after the demolition.

"He is facing whatever he has done to society over the last two years. We are very happy to see this step by the administration," said another resident. Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Noida, Rajesh S said that six persons who had entered the society on Sunday and created a ruckus have been detained. "Seven people who entered the Grand Omaxe Society have been arrested and are being interrogated. It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway," said Alok Singh, Noida Police Commissioner

"We have provided security to this family and the license of the security in the society will also be cancelled soon. We are taking action against Shrikant Tyagi under the Gangster Act and all his illegal property will be identified," the Noida Police Commissioner had said. Tyagi, who claims to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument. —ANI