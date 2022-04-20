Modi Won Elections, Lost Place In People's Hearts: Azam Khan

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohd Azam Khan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "may have won the elections but he has lost his place in peoples' hearts".

Khan, who hogged the headlines for his caustic remarks about the Prime Minister in the run-up to the state assembly elections held this year, took a dig at Modi's speech at the BJP headquarters on Sunday that the party members should be humble in victory.

"Modi saheb said the tree which is laden with more fruits should bow, I would like to tell him that such trees at times also collapse with their own weight," he said in Rampur, from where he won the assembly election again.

He slammed the Prime Minister for polarising the electorate over the distribution of electricity, saying that power supply should be the same on Ramzan as well as Diwali.

"Never in the past five years power has gone here on Holi," he said, taunting Modi that don't give electricity to Muslims but first ensure electricity to the rest at least. "Hum andhere mein rah lenge, accha ho ye bijli sirf Muslim ilakon mein band ho, par Modi ji baki sab ko to dilwayein (We can stay in the dark, it will be good if electricity supply is stopped in Muslim areas to provide electricity to others but Modi should be able to ensure that)," he said.

One of the most powerful and vocal ministers in successive governments of the Samajwadi Party (SP), he has been at daggers drawn with the BJP for long. Sources say he may be named the leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Vidhan Sabha.