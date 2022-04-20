Modi Visits Kal Bhairav Temple Ahead Of Filing Papers

Varanasi: Before filing his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kaal Bhairav temple here.

He sought blessings from the deity who is also known as the Kotwal of Kashi or the guard of Varanasi.

While on his way to the Collector's office, Modi was showered with rose petals by the public. The Prime Minister was all smiles as he got down from his vehicle several times to interact with the common man.

NDA leaders, including Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena, Sukhbir Singh Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal, O. Panneerselvam from AIADMK, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister J.P. Nadda, arrived at the Collectorate office here ahead of Modi's nomination filing. Earlier in the day, Modi said: "Whether I win or not is not important. It's the democracy that should win. Forming the government is in people's hands, running it is our duty." Varanasi goes to the polls in the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 19. --IANS