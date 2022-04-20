Modi visits Bangladesh's National Martyrs' Memorial

New Delhi / Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Bangladesh's National Martyrs' Memorial, about 35 km away from Dhaka, to pay tributes to those who sacrificed their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

Mr Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to attend the celebrations of the 50th year of the country's Independence and the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This is the first foreign trip of the Prime Minister since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister, according to a statement, planted sapling of Arjun tree at the memorial premises and signed the visitor's book at the monument.

"I pray that the eternal flame at Savar remains a lasting reminder of the noble victory of truth and courage over deceit and oppression," he wrote.

Mr Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier in the day, he was received by Ms Hasina at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

