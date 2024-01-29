Modi To Sweep

Countrywide, complete stage already set for Narendra DamodarDas Modi sweep 2024 Lok Sabha elections by winning with his accomplices: 450+ seats out of total 545 Lok Sabha seats, mega veterans of assuredly, correctly repeatedly swearing earlier 100% correct calculations about who would win how many MP seats. Now, they assure, the BJP+ will win more or less 460 seats; BJP on its own will win 437 seats. They say the number 437 on the basis of "complex, compound mathematics on the basis of multi-centuries-old Vedic methods that have direct links with the 'still unclear' Swarga, Marta, Patal". The 'Swarga-connected' calculators have applied at least 1,0OO,OOO methods, if not many more, to arrive at "sure conclusion" that Modi is sure to win 2024, 2029, 2034 General Elections and may after that, on his own, relinquish the PM's post. But by then, disclose above knowledged persona, the BJP will be invincible, it will carry on past 2050+. 'Modi truly will be synonymous with BJPism in Bharat...worth watching then', admit innumerable many. Relevantly, many forecasters all throughout the country are currently deeply involved in ploughing out "correct" inferences about Modi's "effortless / 100% hasslefree sustainence" as PM as stretchable as possible. More than 99.9999% of those analyses are "interruption-free" tenures for Modi. Yipee, unanimously say majority matching their sky high voices at oiteehaaseek "Bharat Darwaja" at Kartavya Path.

—Soumitra Bose