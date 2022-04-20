Modi To Inaugurate AKTU's New Campus In Lucknow

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) campus at Jankipuram Extension in the state capital, this evening. The campus has four prominent buildings, including the Abdul Kalam Memorial Centre with library and administrative and academic buildings. Mr Modi will also dedicate a 400 KV Lucknow-Kanpur DC line to the nation and distribute approval letter to 20 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Abdul Kalam Memorial Centre and Science Museum, housing 11 statues of eminent scientists of the country. Officials here today said that all preparations for making the event a grand success have been completed. A big waterproof marquee has been erected, where around 10,000 students and other dignitaries would be able to hear the Prime Minister. The new AKTU campus has been made eco-friendly and boasts of large green areas. The total area of the campus is 30.8 acres, while the constructed area is 55,417 sq mt. The total cost of construction is Rs 194.27 crore. The cost of the administrative building is Rs 64.11 crore and that of academic building is Rs 65 crore. The Abdul Kalam Memorial Centre was designed by the Architecture department of AKTU on the basis of the design, which won the best prize in a nationwide competition. A part of the memorial will be seen in the library adjacent to it. The scientists whose statues have been installed include Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Dr Har Gobind Khorana, Praful Rai, Satyendra Nath Bose, Subramanium Chandrashekhar, Janaki Ammal, Ramanuj Srinivas, Vikram Sarabhai, Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Venkatraman Chandrashekhar and Aryabhata. UNI