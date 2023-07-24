Modi To Inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam On 3rd Anniversary Of NEP On 29th July In New Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam which is coinciding with the 3rd anniversary of National Education Policy 2020, on 29th July 2023 at ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The two-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. The Prime Minister will be launching various initiatives on the occasion.

The event will also be graced by Hon'ble Union Minister for Education and, Ministers of State for Education, along with Shree Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Shri K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, heads of the Autonomous Bodies, and officials of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The Samagam will provide a platform for experts of schools, higher educational institutions, and skilling institutions to discuss, deliberate and share insights, strategies, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020.

Taking into consideration the fact that India aims to become a 5 trillion economy in the period of Amrit Kaal, all sectors of the economy have to be bolstered and strengthened by supply of knowledge-oriented leadership and skilled workforce. NEP 2020 paves the way for developing and grooming our youth for such a responsibility, preparing them for emerging job roles of the future. The policy emphasizes developing the foundational and higher cognitive capacities of each individual such as critical thinking and problem solving. Therefore, there is a need for the leadership of academia, policy experts, and industry experts to come together for brainstorming and devising implementation strategy. Accordingly, the event will include sixteen sessions spread over 2 days from 29th to 30th July, discussions will be held on Access to Quality Education and Governance, Equitable and Inclusive Education, Issues of Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group (SEDG), National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), Indian knowledge System, Creating Synergy between education and Skilling Future of Work, Internationalisation of Education, among others.

The sessions will be attended by around 3000 participants which will include, Principal Secretaries of Education / Skill Department of States / UTs, Directors of IITs, NITs, IIITs, IISERs, IISC, Vice-chancellors of Central, State and Private Universities, Heads of other HEIs, faculties, Principals / Teachers / Students of Schools, ITIs, Heads / representatives of Regulatory Bodies like NCERT, CBSE, UGC, AICTE, NCTE, NCVET, SSCs, NSDC, Heads / representatives of CII, FICCI, NASSCOM, ASSHOCHAM etc.

Another very attractive element of the celebrations is a multimedia exhibition showcasing the best initiatives from the world of school and higher education and the skill ecosystem. Two hundred multimedia stalls will be set up by institutions and organisation under education and skill landscape, industry, and key stakeholders. Over 2 lakh attendees would be visiting the exhibition over the two days, including students, youth volunteers and participants of Yuva Sangam.

The two-day programme will end with valedictory session.

