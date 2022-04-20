Modi To Inaugurate Agri-Kumbh In Lucknow On Oct 26

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Agriculture Kumbha 2018' on October 26 through video conferencing and after inauguration he will address the farmers. After review meeting of preparation regarding Agri-kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi here on Tuesday said that closing ceremony will be attended by union home minister Rajnath Singh on October 28 at Indian Sugarcane Research Institute.

Mr Shahi said that Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh will also join the programmes. He also instructed concerned officers to complete the preparations before time. He said that all farmers and guests should get best hospitality and services.

The review meeting was attended by Milk Development minister Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhary, state minister for Sugarcane development Suresh Rana and state minister for agriculture commerce Ms Swati Singh.

Representatives from foreign countries like Japan and Israel will also attend the programmes. MoUs regarding investment in agriculture sector will also be signed with Japan on October 26.

UP Agriculture minister said that many competitions including painting completion will also be organised to spread awareness about many issues. Apart from that many advanced agriculture techniques will be displaced in agri-kumbh for farmers and development of sector in state. UNI