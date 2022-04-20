Modi to dedicate 5 DRDO Young Scientists Labs to nation

New Delhi: Narendra Modi, five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories, Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru

The Prime Minister will also view DRDO innovations on show in an exhibition at the event. He will be accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediurappa and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy.

Thursday''s event comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister''s proposal in 2104 to identify at least five DRDO labs for innovation by young scientists aged under 35 years.

Giving away the DRDO awards in 2014, Modi had also called for facilitating greater involvement of youth in defence research related activities so that India remained abreast of global technological advancements in the field.

--IANS