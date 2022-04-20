Modi talks about ISRO's 'Yuvika' programme in detail

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about ISRO's 'Yuvika' programme in detail after a student from Jharkhand requested him on his 'Namo App'.

In his monthly radio programme "Man ki Baat", Mr Modi said, 'Paras from Dhanbad in Jharkhand wants me to tell our young friends about ISRO's 'Yuvika' programme.'

'Yuvika' is a very commendable effort on part of ISRO to integrate the youth with science,' he said.

Talking in details about it, the Prime Minister said, 'This program was launched for school students in the year 2019. 'Yuvika' is an acronym for 'Yuva Vigyani Karyakram and this program is in consonance with our vision, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhaan'.'

In this programme, students, after their exams, during their holidays, visit different centres of ISRO and learn about Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications.

'If you want to know how training is imparted, what its nuances are, how exciting it is, then you must read the experience of those who have attended its earlier sessions. If you wish to be a participant of this training, you can register by visiting the website of 'Yuvika' linked to that of ISRO,' he added.

'My young friends, I'm telling you the name of the website which you can write down, and must visit today itself. It is - www.yuvika.isro.gov.in,' he added.

The Prime Minister also said that the students are taking keen interest in Science & Technology and Innovations.

'Record satellite launches into space, new records, new missions fills up every Indian heart with a sense of pride,' he added.

He also mentioned about Chandrayaan-2 mission, 'When I was in Bengaluru during Chandrayan-2, I witnessed immense enthusiasm & fervor on the part of the children present there.'

'There was no sign of drowsiness from any angle. In a way, they kept awake throughout the night. One can never forget their inquisitiveness when it came to Science, Technology and Innovation,' he added.

To give a fillip to this very enthusiasm in children & young people; to encourage scientific temper in them, another system has been put in place.

'You can now sit & watch rocket launching at Sriharikota, taking place in front of your own eyes. Recently, the facility has been made open for all,' he informed the audiences.

A visitors' gallery has been erected, large enough to seat 10,000 people.

Online booking is also possible through a link provided on ISRO's website.

'I am told that many schools are arranging tour for their students to show them rocket launching and motivate them. I urge the Principals & teachers of all schools that they should avail of this benefit in times to come,' he said.

UNI