Modi, Swedish PM agree on data sharing on COVID-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday telephoned his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven during which both the leaders agreed on the potential for collaboration and data sharing between researchers and scientists, which would also contribute to the global efforts against COVID-19.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps being taken in their respective countries for controlling its health and economic impacts.

Both of them promised to provide necessary facilitation and assistance for each other's citizens, who may be stranded due to ongoing travel restrictions.

They also agreed that their officials would remain in touch to optimise availability of medical supplies for fighting COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Mr Modi held telephonic conversation with Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, during which the two leaders discussed the health and economic challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps being taken by their respective countries to respond to them.

They agreed that both countries would extend all possible support to each other in dealing with the crisis.

The Sultan assured PM about the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Oman in the present situation. He also thanked PM for the recent support provided by the Union Government to Omani citizens in India.

Prime Minister reiterated his condolences for the demise of Late Sultan Qaboos. He conveyed his best wishes for Sultan Haitham's reign, and for the peace and prosperity of the people of Oman. He stressed that India regards Oman as a very important part of its extended neighbourhood.

UNI