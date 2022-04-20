Modi sits in RS even during adjournment, chats with MPs

New Delhi: (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today remained seated in the Rajya Sabha even during an adjournment of 15 minutes as members from various political parties, including some from the Opposition, were seen going to his seat to exchange pleasantries or for a chit-chat.





Amid Opposition demand for the presence of Modi through the debate on demonetisation, the Prime Minister reached the Upper House shortly before the Question Hour at 1200 hours. Questions relating to Prime Minister's Office were listed to be taken up today.





However, the House was adjourned after about 15 minutes till 1229 hours.





During this adjournment, Modi remained seated in the House and so were most of the members from both Treasury as well as Opposition benches.





Cinestar-turned politician Jaya Bacchan (SP) went to the Prime Minister and was seen exchanging pleasantries. She was followed by AIADMK members and a Left MP.





Renowed boxer and member Mary Kom was also seen discussing certain things with Modi.





As members kept meeting him, there were some lighter moments too, as the Prime Minister was seen smiling at times.





PTI



