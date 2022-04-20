Modi Should Shed Biryani Diplomacy With Pak: Tharoor

Lucknow: Congress MP Sashi Tharoor has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shed his biryani diplomacy with Pakistan after former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif admitted that Mumbai terror attack was brain child of terrorists sitting in his country.

"Everyone knew that Pakistan was involved in the Mumbai attack as foreign and Indian intelligence agencies gave enough evidences on the matter. But now the admission of Sharif has just strengthened the Indian charges," he said.

Talking to the reporters here on Sunday, Tharoor said that the real issue of terrorism is within Pakistan and they will have to deal with it." The monster which they had pampered for long has gone out of their control," he commented on Pakistan act against terrorists.

"But PM Modi should leave his biryani diplomacy with Pakistan after Sharif revealed about their relationship with terrorists," he added.

Disclosing that a parliament committee on Indo-Pakistan relationship, in which Tharoor is the chairman, said that there have made several breakthrough recommendations and suggestions for the government to adopt for countering the terror menace from across the border. He also deplored that act of the terrorists in Kashmir for using the citizen as human shield to save themselves from the security personnel. UNI