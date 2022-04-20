Modi-Sheikh Hasina Likely To Meet In NY Before Delhi Talks In October

Dhaka: Bangladesh and India are set to sign a number of bilateral documents during Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in the first week of October Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are set to have a brief meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

The high-level meetings and the general debate of 74th UNGA is set to be held on September 23-30 at the UN headquarters, where both premiers are scheduled to take part.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen discussed the issues with his Indian counterpart Dr S Jayshankar during a bilateral meeting held recently in Bangladesh.

They also discussed the preparatory measures over the prime minister's visit to India and exchanged proposals.

Bangladesh and India are set to sign a number of bilateral documents during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in the first week of October to further bolster bilateral ties.

Both the countries are set to discuss issues related to finalization of program and agenda of the prime minister's visit to New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina is also going to attend India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum with the theme Innovating for India: Strengthening South Asia, Impacting the World, to be held in New Delhi on October 3-4. The two countries have reaffirmed that relationship between India and Bangladesh, forged in the 1971 Liberation War, goes far beyond a strategic partnership. The relationship is anchored in history, culture, language and shared values of democracy, secularism, development cooperation, and countless other commonalities. UNI