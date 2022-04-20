Modi, Shah Taking Country On Ride: Rahul Gandhi

Amethi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a strong attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, alleging that these two leaders are taking the country on a ride through their fake promises.

"Bullet train could be termed as a magical train as the project will never be completed. If it would be done, it would be under the Congress regime," he said, while lambasting Mr Modi for making false promises to the people.

"Modijee always gets silent when any big issue comes. He never uttered a word when Chinese Army invaded Doklam and Laddakh," he said.

He also took BJP President Amit Shah head on, asking the party workers to raise before the people how Rs 50,000 turned into Rs 80 crore in three months time.

"You all questioned everywhere at the tea stalls and at the gatherings about how Jay Shah's Rs 50,000 investment gave him Rs 80 crore in three months time," he told the party workers at Tiloi, while informing the party workers and leaders about the Shaki project launched by the party.

Mr Gandhi is on a two-day visit to his Amethi parliamentary constituency and interestingly, Mr Shah is also in Mirzapur-Varanasi in UP on Wednesday. The Congress President also raised the issue of corruption in the Rafael Defence deal and asked that people should seek question from BJP on the corruption of Union Minister Piyush Goel.

He said there are three challenges before the country - unemployment, farmers problem and inflation and all three are related to each other. Mr Gand hi further said that the United States and China are two super powers in the world and India is the third super power in reckoning.

"But if the issue of unemployment, farmers problem and inflation is not sorted out, then India will lag behind China and the US," he said.

Mr Gandhi said this BJP government at the Centre did not waive off a single paisa of farmers, but Rs two lakh crore of 15 industrialists friends were waived, on the instruction of the PM.

He claimed that RSS and BJP were trying to divide the community on caste and communal lines, but Congress has always kept united the society.

Talking about the Shaki project, he said that at first it will help the party cadre to get help from the party leadership during work for the party in far-flung areas. "Later, we will open it for general masses, so that they can lodge their problem and get it solved," he said. Meanwhile, the Congress President went to the house of a farmer Abdul Sattar at Dhangai village, to pay condolence to his family. Sattar died at the wheat procurement centre on May 4, after he waited there for two days, as his produce was not taken by the government agencies. UNI