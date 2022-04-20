Modi, Shah In UP This Weekend

Lucknow: BJP is going full throttle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah visiting the state and recharging its cadre for the polls.

This weekend both the PM and BJP president would again be in UP separately to attend different programmes.

PM Modi has already addressed five big public rallies in the state during the past one month and will be in the state capital Lucknow this weekend on Saturday and Sunday to attend events related to urban development and industries.

On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah, who held region-wise meeting in Mirzapur and Agra along with reviewing the party organisation at Varanasi early this month, will now visit Allahabad on July 27 to meet the saints and party cadres in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, here on Monday confirmed about the visit of Mr Shah to Allahabad on Friday. He said that the party president will have a busy schedule during the Allahabad visit.

However, a report from Allahabad said that Mr Shah will attend the Ganga Aarti at the Sangam, visit the Fort and Hanuman temple on the banks of Ganga during his visit. The BJP president will hold a meeting with the president of the Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri at Bhagambari Math.

In the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, Mr Shah is likely to discuss with the saints about the Kumbh preparation while there is also a plan to hold a meeting of the Kashi region of the party on that day.

Meanwhile in Lucknow, the authorities are working round the clock to beautify the city for the PM's visit. Mr Modi would be reaching Lucknow on Saturday at around 1630 hrs and will attend a programme of the Urban development ministry at the Indira Gandhi Pratishtan.

The PM will have a night stay at Rajbawan where in the evening he will meet the senior party leaders and other leaders. On Sunday, Mr Modi will attend the programme of the Industry department where he will lay the foundation of around 70 projects worth over Rs 60,000 crores for which the MoUs were signed during the Investors meet in February last.

Top industrialists of the country, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Manglam Birla along with representatives of others business houses, would be present in the function. The PM will return to Delhi on Sunday late afternoon after attending a lunch with the industrialists. UNI