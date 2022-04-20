Modi Sets 400 GW Modi sets 400 GW renewable energy target, Germany & Finland pledge to ban coal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a pledge to achieve

a renewable energy target in excess of 400 GW by 2030 and Germany and Finland promising to ban coal within a decade marked the Climate Action Summit here even as youth activists shamed the elders for their inaction.

In his brief intervention at the meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said that India would be looking at a renewable energy target in excess of 400 GW by 2030, implement programs to boost electric mobility, increase the proportion of the biofuel blending in petrol and diesel and focus on the use of Compressed bio gas.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a pledge of going coal-free within a decade. Finland also spoke on similar line.

Indian Youth activist Anurag Saha Roy said there is need to fight the challenges of Climate Change 'without solely depending on government policies'.

Anther teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said - 'How dare you continue to look away.....".

'The politics and the solution needed are still not in sight. You say you (elder generation) hear us and that you understand the urgency....I do not want to believe that".

But US President Donald Trump mocked Ms Thunberg on Twitter, writing: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

Notably, the US did not participate at this year's Summit. US President Donald Trump dropped by the summit, listened to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and left without saying anything.

The United States did not ask to speak at the summit this year even as it was announced by the world body that countries could not be on the agenda without making bold new proposals.

In a remark seen as President Trump's plans to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said countries "must honor our commitments and follow through on the Paris Agreement."

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres concluded the summit by listing 77 countries that committed to carbon neutrality by 2050.

About 100 business leaders promised to join the green economy and one-third of the global banking sector signed up to green goals. "Action by action, the tide is turning .....But we have a long way to go," UN chief said.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates announced that his foundation, along with The World Bank and some European governments, would provide USD 790 million in financial help to 300 million of the world's small farmers adapt to climate change.

The Gates foundation pledged USD 310 million of that.

"The world can still prevent the absolute worst effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and developing new technologies and sources of energy," Mr Gates said.