Modi Regime Pushes Country 40 Years Back: Raj Babbar

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh congress which held a demonstration to observe Viswasghat Divas on the fourth anniversary of the NDA government here on Saturday and alleged that four years rule of the Congress regime in the past was better than this four years of NDA government.

"Under this Modi regime the country in four years has gone backward by 40 years and the dictator attitude of the PM has weaken the democratic set up of the country ,"alleged UP Congress president Raj Babbar.

"while Hitler always said to his people that "Good Times" would come and in a similar way Modi also says Acche Din Ayange which never came," he said. Congress leader, who was detained by police along with hundred of party workers in the state capital when they were taking out a protest march against the fourth anniversary of the NDA government , told reporters here that the country has suffered a lot in the NDA regime and now people want its ouster.

On the occasion the Congress also released a booklet ' India Betrayed' in four years of BJP's misrule. "BJP cannot name any crop that has given the farmers one and a half time money of their investment even as over 50,000 farmers have committed suicide in this four years," said Babbar.

Taking a dig on Maan Ki Baat Programme Babbar said, Modi who used to speak his mind on maan ki baat has now going for maan ki daar ki baat. Congress legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Lalu alleged that there is a conspiracy by the BJP to close down all the sugar mills even as the cane farmers dues in this crushing season has gone up to Rs 1300 crores.

"import of sugar from Pakistan has severed a severe blow to the Indian sugar industry and it seems that the government was intentially promoting it," Lalu said. UNI