Modi, Rahul in UP tomorrow

Kanpur/Jaunpur: Come December 19, Uttar Pradesh will witness a great political battle of words over demonetisation, when both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his arch rival Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will be in the state to address public meetings, probably at similar time intervals.

Though the sheen of Opposition unity against the demonetisation move of the Centre received a crack following the meeting between the PM and Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi on Friday last, but still there would be no let off in the war-of-words between the duo in UP, which is going to witness a crucial Assembly elections in the next two months time.





While PM will address the last Parivartan rally in Kanpur tomorrow afternoon, at the same time, Rahul Gandhi will attend the anti-demonetisation meeting called as 'Jan Akrosh maharally' at Jaunpur, about 300 km away.





Mr Modi's Parivartan Rally in Kanpur will the sixth and the last one. His fifth rally in Bahraich on December 11, was cancelled after his helicopter could not land due to bad weather, due to which he delivered a speech over phone.





UP BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who is camping in Kanpur to oversee the arrangements, claims that the meeting would be historic and give a befitting reply to the Opposition, who are opposing the demonetisation move.





It is expected that Mr Modi will sit on the same wooden chair, which he used during the launching of his campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by addressing the first 'Vijay Sankhnad' rally in Kanpur on October 19, 2013.





The rally was his first pre-poll election meeting in Uttar Pradesh as the BJP's PM candidate. Later, the BJP went on to win 71 out of 80 seats in the elections.





This is the first time that Modiji will come to Kanpur as the PM. The workers believe that the chair is lucky for the party. When it was used by Modiji in the first 'Vijay Sakhnad' rally in UP, the party had recorded a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections.





''We believe that if the PM sits on the chair again at the 'Parivartan Yarta' rally, it will bring positive change for the party in 2017 elections and BJP will win the most number of seats."





Party plans to gather a crowd of around five lakh for the rally, which will be held at the Railways Ground in Nirala Nagar. It plans to mobilise people from 14 Assembly segments of Kanpur and its adjoining districts.





Meanwhile, preparation are afoot in Jaunpur, where Rahul Gandhi will continue his attack on the PM over demonetisation move.





UP Congress vice-president and media incharge Satyadeo Tripathi said here today that party supporters from nearby Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Chandauli and Azamgarh districtswill attend the rally.





AICC General Secretary Gulam Nabi Azad and UP president Raj Babbar are also expected to participate in the Jan Akrosh Maharally to be held at the VRP Inter college ground in the city, confirmed Congress spokesperson and local MLA Nadeem Javed here today.





Mr Gandhi had earlier held a road show in Jaunpur in September last, as part of his 'Kisan Yatra and Khat Sabha' from Deoria to Delhi.





The Jaunpur rally of Rahul is supposed to be a significant one, particularly after his attack on the PM over demonetisation, alleging that he has 'information on corruption by the PM' who is 'terrified' and therefore, not allowing him to speak in Parliament.





Mr Gandhi is expected to reach Varanasi by a special flight at 1305 hrs and from there, he will go to Jaunpur by road. After addressing the rally between 1430 hrs to 1530 hrs, the Congress Vice-President will take the same route to reach Varanasi to return to New Delhi.





Surprisingly like December 19, after three days, the same situation could arise when Mr Modi and Mr Rahul would be in UP again. While PM would be in his Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, Rahul will be around 394 km away at Bahraich.