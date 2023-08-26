Modi puts India first, UPA 'family': BJP slams Cong after PM names Chandrayaan-3 touchdown spot as 'Shiv Shakti Point'

New Delhi: On Saturday, the BJP praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to name the landing site of the Vikram lander on the Moon as "Shiv Shakti Point," while also taking a jab at the Congress, which, according to the BJP, would have named the site "Indira Point and Rajiv Point" if it had been in charge.

Prime Minister Modi, fresh from summit discussions in Athens, Greece, arrived in Bengaluru this morning and declared that Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing site will be christened Shiv Shakti Point and that August 23 would be marked as National Space Day.

In addition, he declared that "Tiranga Point" would be the name given to the spot on the Moon's surface where the Chandrayaan-2 lander will make a hard landing in 2019.

Shehzad Poonwalla, national spokesperson for the BJP, praised the announcement, saying, "PM Modi puts India first. In UPA, the family comes first. The point where the Chandrayaan-1 impact probe crashed was given the name "Jawahar Point" by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

"Had it been UPA they would have never sent Chandrayaan 2 and 3, and if they did, they would have named it Indira Point and Rajiv Point," the BJP spokesperson continued.—Inputs from Agencies