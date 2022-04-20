Modi Promises Record Uttarakhand Development Under Rawat

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised that the BJP government in Uttarakhand led by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will return the public affection with a record development in the state.

"Congratulations to Trivendra Singh Rawat and the entire team sworn in today (Saturday). Am sure they will work hard and fulfil people's aspirations," Modi said on Twitter after Rawat was sworn in by Governor Krishna Kant Paul in the state capital.

"The new Uttarakhand government will return the tremendous affection shown by the state's people with record development," Modi added.

Modi along with Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah attended Rawat's oath-taking ceremony.

The BJP decimated the Congress in the assembly elections, winning 57 of the 70 assembly seats.