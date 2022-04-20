Modi Prays At Kashi Vishwanath Temple Along With Shah And Yogi

Varanasi: Days before taking the oath of PM for the second term on May 30, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi worshiped at the Kashi Vishwanath temple here on Monday in his parliamentary constituency.

Mr Modi went for a special prayer and with the assistance of 11 priests did ' Rurda Abhishek' of Lord Shiva during his 30 minutes prayer.

BJP president Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion. Modi offered Gangajal, cow milk and honey on the shivling for Rudra Abhishek, admist chanting of sholakas and hymn by the priests in the background. Later in a special prayer, the PM designated, offered a 108 lotus garland to the Shivling. It might be mentioned here that Lotus is the election symbol of BJP. At the end of the Puja, the head priests put Chandan on the forehead of the PM, Shah and Yogi and gave them prasad and Rudraksh mala. PM too gave some dakshina to the priests for performing the prayer for him. The PM and other dignitaries also went for the parikarma of the temple premises amid raising of Har Har Mahadev and Modi-Modi slogans by the people. Modi left for Deendayala Hastkala Shakul at Bara Lalpur, after worshiping at the Kashi Vishwanath temple by road where he will address the party workers. Earlier, Modi was given a rousing welcome on his first arrival to his parliamentary constituency after making a record margin victory in the Lok Sabha polls to get the second term. During his short travel by SUV throughout the city, the people showered flower petals and raised Modi-Modi slogans amid severe heat wave conditions. At the airport Mr Modi was welcomed by UP governor Ram Naik, BJP president Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Mr Modi's arrival in Varanasi is being considered as a thanksgiving visit before taking oath of the PM for the second term on May 30. Mr Modi won the Varanasi parliamentary seat by a huge margin of 4,79,505 votes, defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. UNI