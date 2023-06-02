Modi, Nepal Counterpart Dahal Jointly Flag Off Cargo Train From Bathnaha To Nepal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Thursday jointly unveiled the e-plaque of the Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the Railway. Both leaders jointly flag off the Indian Railway cargo train from Bathnaha in Bihar to Nepal Custom yard.

PM Modi and Dahal jointly inaugurated the integrated check posts at Rupaidiha in India and Nepalgunj in Nepal, built with India's assistance. The two leaders also unveiled the integrated check posts at Sanauli in India and Bhairahawa in Nepal.

PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Dahal jointly set into motion the Gorakhpur-New Butwal substation 400 KV cross-border transmission line. The two leaders laid the foundation stone of Phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj Oil Pipeline between India and Nepal. The exchange of seven agreements took place between India and Nepal in the presence of PM Modi and Dahal on infrastructure development, connectivity and people-to-people ties.

The exchange of MoU took place between the Institute of Foreign Affairs, Nepal, and the Sushma Swaraji Institute for Foreign Service, India. Exchange of MoU between two sides for the development of ICP at Dodra (Contd On Page 2)